After a successful runout in the first Singapore friendly, Liverpool’s forwards are in a buoyant mood while some of the youngsters are unsurprisingly on cloud nine.

The Reds were convincing 4-0 winners over relegated Leicester in their third fixture of the summer as the goals continued to flow following the eight scored across the two Germany fixtures.

Captain elect Virgil van Dijk provided fans with an understated post as he sported the armband in the one-sided contest.

His centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate also took to Instagram to express his delight in securing a “win and clean sheet in Singapore” as the Reds shut out the opposition for the first time this summer.

The third image shared by the Frenchman showed him running at pace with one of his teammates during the warm-up, see if you can pick out who it was!

It may only have been a friendly, but Bobby Clark is rightfully claiming Liverpool’s second goal as his “first” for the club after what was an unforgettable afternoon for the 18-year-old.

Clark’s strike was followed very swiftly by a header from Diogo Jota shortly before the interval, with the Portuguese forward sending out a defiant message of “we keep going” as the upcoming campaign draws closer.

We keep going ??? pic.twitter.com/rpPoIlcdVD — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) July 30, 2023

The same message was also echoed loud and clear by the man who opened the scoring for the Reds.

Darwin Nunez continued his hot streak by making it four goals from just 135 minutes of football so far this summer as he continues to stake his claim for regular minutes next season.

And last but not least from the goalscorers, Ben Doak capped another impressive performance and proclaimed it “good to get on the scoresheet” after Liverpool’s second consecutive friendly victory.

Bayern Munich are up next for the Reds at the Singapore National Stadium, the same venue that played host to Sunday morning’s triumph over the Foxes.

It is the final overseas fixture before the squad return to England for one last clash against Darmstadt, with the season-opener at Chelsea just around the corner.

It was a successful encounter for both the younger and more experienced members of Klopp’s side, with plenty more of that hopefully to come!