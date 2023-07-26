Liverpool are set to return with a second bid for Romeo Lavia as they attempt to get a deal for the Southampton midfielder wrapped up quickly.

This Is Anfield understands negotiations between the two clubs have continued since the Reds saw an opening offer worth £37 million rejected earlier this week.

And, while they remain reluctant to meet Saints’ £50 million target price, there is optimism that a compromise can be reached.

Personal terms have already been agreed with the player’s camp, leaving the agreement of a fee as the main obstacle to any deal.

Liverpool are moving with speed to achieve that aim as they look to see off interest from the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal.

They are also running out of time to get the 19-year-old fully bedded in before the Premier League season gets under way.

Jurgen Klopp and his squad will fly out to Singapore on Thursday to continue their preparations for the new campaign.

They will face Leicester City (Sunday) and Bayern Munich (next Wednesday) during their stay in Asia before returning to England for their final friendly of the summer against Darmstadt.

Despite his tender years, Lavia was Southampton‘s standout player in his debut season at the club following a £14 million move from Manchester City last summer.

He made 29 Premier League appearances at the base of the midfield and excelled despite the south coast club ultimately suffering relegation.