Liverpool youngster Dominic Corness will spend his first career loan spell in Switzerland, he becomes the ninth Red to make a temporary move for 2023/24.

Twenty-year-old Corness has been with the club since the age of five and has worked his way up the ranks, becoming a regular member of the under-21s side.

The midfielder was Barry Lewtas‘ captain for the second half of last season, but now makes a valuable step into senior football with the first loan move of his young career.

Corness has joined Yverdon for their first season back in the Swiss Super League after being promoted as champions from the second tier last season.

Their new season gets underway in just a matter of days, with a trip to FC Zurich on July 23.

There will be an adjustment period as the youngster settles into a new country and carves out a place in the squad, but the hope will be that he is given consistent minutes in the first team.

Corness is the ninth player Liverpool have sent out on loan so far this summer, he joins the likes of Sepp van den Berg (Mainz), Fabio Carvalho (Leipzig) and Calvin Ramsay (Preston).

The England youth international made 25 appearances for Lewtas’ young Reds last season and started all but one match in the UEFA Youth League.

Typically deployed as a deep-lying midfielder, the Scouser is a composed player and offers a threat from set-pieces – he’s earned the nickname ‘the Wand’ for his left foot.

Having taken part in training with Jurgen Klopp‘s squad at various stages over last season, this is an interesting next step for the youngster.

All the best, Dominic!