Liverpool FC Women have confirmed their second signing of the summer, with defender Jenna Clark joining from Glasgow City.

The 21-year-old defender joins the Reds after five years with Glasgow City FC where she won four league titles and a Scottish Cup.

In total the centre-back made 137 appearances for Glasgow and scored 28 goals earning international recognition with Scotland where she already has six senior caps.

Clark said: “It’s a bit surreal just now, I don’t think it’s sunk in yet but it feels amazing.

“My dad’s always been a Liverpool fan, as soon as Kenny Dalglish came here, so growing up there was only one team for me to support.

“I was here last year, my Christmas present from my girlfriend was an Anfield stadium tour, so to be here as a player and not just a fan is amazing.

“I wasn’t letting my hopes get too high but once it become more real, I was just buzzing. It’s something I’ll never take for granted, getting this opportunity.”

The player paid tribute to her former club for improving her game and is looking forward to taking further steps forward at LFC Women under manager Matt Beard.

“I played at Glasgow City for five years and they helped develop me massively as a player and got me to where I am today, at this massive club.

“For my first club outside Scotland to be the one I’ve supported my whole life just puts a big smile on my face as you can see.

“Matt has been very open about what he likes about me and where he sees me developing and where he sees me fitting into this team.

“Having conversations with him makes me excited about developing as a player and my future as a player here.

“I’m excited to get started and prove myself in this league and in this team.”

And it’s not just in her own box that Clark feels she can help the Reds in the season ahead.

“I’m quite tall so my stature helps in the game, I’m quite calm as a defender and last season was probably my best in terms of scoring goals so I’m hoping to build on that for sure.”

Beard said the addition of Clark was the culmination of interest stretching back a couple of seasons.

“We’ve been monitoring Jenna for probably two years now so we’ve had to be patient,” he revealed.

“But to watch her progress over the last year, with Champions League football and breaking into the Scottish national team as well; she’s still young, still got plenty of potential and plenty to learn, she’s an exciting signing for us, especially in both boxes, defensively and attacking.

“First and foremost she’s a great defender, comfortable playing off both feet, but she’s a threat in the box, 10 goals last year from centre back is a great return.

“She’s got some really good players to look up to, compete with and learn from here and it’s a good headache for me selection-wise to have numerous players of that talent who can play.”