Liverpool’s Germany training camp will end behind closed doors as they meet a certain 2. Bundesliga side for the first time.

The Reds kicked off their pre-season with a 4-2 victory against Karlsruher, coming from behind to nick the win with two injury-time strikes from Diogo Jota.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to learn more about his players, both new and old, in their next friendly with Greuther Furth on Monday as the start of the Premier League season edges closer.

It will take place without supporters present as Liverpool look to round off the Germany leg of their pre-season with a win and a positive performance.

Let’s take a look at the game, the opposition and how you can tune in.

Who are Greuther Furth?

Greuther Furth currently reside in the second tier of German football and are managed by ex-RB Leipzig and Stuttgart boss Alexander Zorniger.

They finished 12th in 2. Bundesliga last season, racking up 41 points from 34 games to secure a mid-table finish.

Greuther Furth were relegated after a brief spell in the top flight in 2021/22, finishing comfortably bottom of the table having amassed only three league wins all season.

A first encounter, but not for Klopp

Monday will be the first time the two sides have met in competitive or non-competitive action.

It is not, however, the first time Klopp has come up against the German side, having been victorious with Borussia Dortmund in the 2011/12 DFB-Pokal semi-final courtesy of a last-gasp Ilkay Gundogan winner in extra time.

The boss also came up against Monday’s opposition as a player, getting on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win with Mainz back in 1998.

How to watch

The game gets underway at 12pm (BST), 1pm local time in Germany.

You can catch all of the action live on LFCTV here, or you can follow along with This Is Anfield’s liveblog which will be available on our website shortly before kickoff.