Liverpool’s double sessions continue as Jurgen gets pulled over…for a selfie

Sunshine and a line of fans welcomed the Reds as they made their way to their first training session on day four in Germany, and Jurgen Klopp was all too happy to take some selfies.

The Reds have settled into the German town of Donaueschinge in the Black Forest region, providing a quiet and secluded spot to get down to business.

The setting is slightly different from previous pre-season training camps but there is a clear focus on ensuring the summer preparations are as smooth and efficient as possible.

Klopp is putting his side through double training sessions and they cycle to and from the training pitch every day, and a crowd is slowly growing along their journey.

DONESCHINGEN, GERMANY - Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp rides to a training session on a bike during a pre-season training camp in Germany. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The manager, who was born in the region, has been more than happy to stop and take selfies.

And even the local authorities could not deny themselves a chance to pull the manager over and take a quick photo – the kind of traffic stop Jurgen will not mind making!

DONESCHINGEN, GERMANY - Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp stops of a selfie with German police officers on his way to a training session during a pre-season training camp in Germany. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

DONESCHINGEN, GERMANY - Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp stops to greet supporters on his way to a training session during a pre-season training camp in Germany. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Some seemingly enjoy the bike rides more than others, but they do not have a bad view as they make their way to and from training!

DONESCHINGEN, GERMANY - Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk rides to a training session on a bike during a pre-season training camp in Germany. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

DONESCHINGEN, GERMANY - Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz rides to a training session on a bike during a pre-season training camp in Germany. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

DONESCHINGEN, GERMANY - Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker rides to a training session on a bike during a pre-season training camp in Germany. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The sunshine will be a welcome sight – although perhaps not for Andy Robertson – after rain and wind greeted the team in Liverpool last week.

Even Alisson made a cheeky nod to the woeful English weather earlier in the week, saying “You know this light (pointing to the sky)? [It’s the] sun.”

DONESCHINGEN, GERMANY - Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota rides to a training session on a bike during a pre-season training camp in Germany. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

DONESCHINGEN, GERMANY - Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté rides to a training session on a bike during a pre-season training camp in Germany. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The scenery is really giving ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ vibes. It is the ideal setting to get ready for the long and taxing season ahead.

DONESCHINGEN, GERMANY - Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah rides to a training session on a bike during a pre-season training camp in Germany. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

DONESCHINGEN, GERMANY - Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister rides to a training session on a bike during a pre-season training camp in Germany. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

DONESCHINGEN, GERMANY - Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai rides to a training session on a bike during a pre-season training camp in Germany. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool will not be taking it easy despite their first friendly of the summer looming on Wednesday, at Karlsruher, as the sweet spot for technique and tactics comes when “slightly exhausted.”

