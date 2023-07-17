Liverpool’s new pitch installed – and a glance inside Anfield!

Liverpool FC have a new pitch for the second consecutive season, and the grass manufacturers have given us insight into how it all works!

The Reds needed a new turf after cranes were placed on the Anfield pitch for a month following the end of the season in order to carry out work on the new Anfield Road Stand.

The new pitch installation took around three days, explains Hatko Hybridgrass, with the turf being cultivated away from Anfield at a turf farm in Nottinghamshire.

They explain that, “within a few days of installation, the pitch is fully prepared to host its first game” – although, Liverpool won’t be playing on it until their first home game against Bournemouth on August 19.

In all, it takes three specialist companies to create the new playing surface, one to cultivate the turf, one for the hybridgrass, and one for the installation itself.

Explaining what ‘hybrid grass’ is Hatko say it “combines all the benefits of a natural grass playing surface with the strength and durability of synthetic grass.”

The pitch is composed of 95 percent grass and five percent artificial fibres.

Essentially, a hybridgrass system is more durable and able to handle the rigours of sports like football, ensuring a world class playing surface year round.

The days of muddy pitches are long gone!

Liverpool’s pitch dimensions remain the same for the upcoming season, at 101 by 68 metres.

Photos from inside Anfield also show the view of the new Anfield Road Stand from the Kop, which looks superb.

You can see that the scaffold within the new upper tier has now been removed internally and all the seating will soon be installed, making it look far more complete.

The Reds now have just under five weeks until their first home game in front of the new stand and Anfield’s highest attendance since 1977!

Images: Instagram / Haktosports