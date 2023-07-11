Liverpool’s pre-season travel plans for 5 games in 3 countries

Pre-season is underway and it will take Liverpool to three different countries and two continents as they play five friendlies to prepare for the 2023/24 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp has all but two of his senior players back for training from Tuesday, his squad includes two new signings and a host of youngsters ready to seize their opportunity.

Having accepted preparations last summer were less than desirable and played its part in a season to forget, the club have made changes to avoid the same mistakes.

The first is to jet off to a training camp at the earliest opportunity, which will see Klopp take his team to Germany, in the Black Forest town of Donaueschingen.

The squad will fly out on Saturday, ahead of two friendlies against 2.Bundesliga sides Karlsruher (July 19) and Greuther Furth (July 24).

Liverpool’s Pre-season Dates July 15 – Fly to Germany

– Fly to Germany July 19 – vs. Karlsruher

– vs. Karlsruher July 24 – vs. Greuther Furth

– vs. Greuther Furth July 25 – Fly back to Liverpool

– Fly back to Liverpool July 27 – Fly to Singapore

– Fly to Singapore July 30 – vs. Leicester

– vs. Leicester August 2 – vs. Bayern

– vs. Bayern August 2 – Fly back to Liverpool

– Fly back to Liverpool August 7 – vs. Darmstadt (Deepdale)

After the two 90-minute contests, they will return to Merseyside for a couple days, according to the Athletic, before flying to Singapore on July 27.

Klopp’s side will spend close to a week in the Garden City for the ‘Singapore Festival of Football’, which will see the Reds face Leicester (July 30) and Bayern Munich (August 2).

Immediately after their second game against the German champions, they will fly back to Merseyside.

The fifth and final pre-season match against Darmstadt then awaits at Deepdale on August 7, hopefully by then jet lag is behind them as Chelsea on the opening day is just six days later.

In total, Liverpool’s pre-season is 36 days long – just three days more than last summer’s – but there is a concerted effort to learn from previous mistakes, maximise training time and limit commercial obligations.