Liverpool’s summer rebuild boosted as £27.8m cut from wage bill

Liverpool’s summer outgoings could provide the transfer budget with a welcome boost despite none of them recouping fees from sales.

The final home game of the season against Aston Villa saw a number of senior players bid emotional farewells to Anfield, each leaving with a healthy medal collection to take to their next challenges.

James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita were all given guards of honour following the 1-1 draw on May 20, with loanee Arthur also saying goodbye to the club having amassed just 20 minutes of football in 2022/23.

July 1 sees all five players officially depart the Reds, therefore removing their wages from the club’s books ahead of next season.

Their departures are set to free up £535,000 in salary payments every week, which equates to a substantial £27.8 million per year.

It could provide Jurgen Klopp with a useful windfall as he plots his summer rebuild following a disappointing campaign in which his side were ultimately unsuccessful on all fronts.

Last month’s arrival of Alexis Mac Allister was the first step in the manager’s plans to replenish the midfield area, with Dominik Szoboszlai widely expected to follow in the coming days.

Neither player would join Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Thiago at the top of Liverpool’s list of earners, with both likely to sit comfortably within the club’s existing wage structure.

It is anticipated that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be the next player to receive a significant increase in pay, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2025.

The Scouser’s importance to the team was highlighted by his considerable upturn in form following his move into a hybrid role across right-back and midfield towards the end of the campaign.

As things stand, it means that Liverpool’s wage bill is notably smaller than it was this time 12 months ago.

The Reds have left themselves with plenty to do after a summer of relative inactivity in 2022, emphasised by underperforming to an extent which saw the side drop out of the Champions League places for the first time since 2016.

Not competing in Europe’s elite club competition in 2023/24 was always likely to have its own financial impact, but Liverpool will have funds available to them from elsewhere in order to bankroll the surgery that is still required.