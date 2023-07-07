Mac Allister’s sunburn & Nunez behind enemy lines – LFC player holidays

With pre-season getting underway for some this weekend, Liverpool’s players are making the most of their final few days of freedom.

It seems like only yesterday that the Reds were embroiled in a crazy 4-4 draw away at Southampton, but the non-internationals will return to the AXA Training Centre on Saturday for the opening day of preparations for 2023/24.

Just five weeks separate us from the start of the Premier League season at Stamford Bridge and the squad have rightly been taking the opportunity to relax before the madness kicks off once again.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has followed up his seemingly never-ending England commitments by taking a trip across the pond with his brother and agent Tyler among others.

“Making movies with my bro’s” was the caption as he soaked in the opportunity to unwind before the new campaign gets underway.

Trent will not be part of Saturday’s first day of training due to his international exploits and will come back as part of the staggered return of players who have been busy with their countries over the summer.

Meanwhile, the winner of the unlikely friendship award is Darwin Nunez, who has been sunning himself in Ibiza with former Evertonian Gerard Deulofeu.

The pair enjoyed an evening at beach hotel Ushuaia, with Nunez set to be one of the first to return to Kirkby due to playing no part for Uruguary during the break.

New signing Alexis Mac Allister is getting ready for his first season at Anfield by taking in the sights of the Maldives.

Former Brighton team-mate Adam Webster is clearly mindful of the midfielder’s Irish and Scottish roots, joking under the post by commenting “Sun cream bro?”

Luis Diaz has been spending his break in Miami, following his exploits with Colombia over the summer.

The forward’s post follows a video he shared of him mixing gym work with family time as he bids to get in shape following a season hampered by injury.

And finally, it wouldn’t be a player holidays roundup without checking in on the Egyptian King!

Mohamed Salah was back with an obligatory shirtless photo as he took a dip in the seas ahead of his return to training later this month.

For many, it is the final chance for some downtime before business kicks off this month.

The Reds will head to Germany and then Singapore for friendlies against the likes of Leicester and Bayern Munich as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

They have certainly earned their rest after a brutal schedule was thrust upon them by a mid-season World Cup, let’s hope they are ready and raring to go from the outset against Chelsea.