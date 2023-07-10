Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is undergoing the final stages of his rehabilitation from hip surgery after returning to Liverpool for pre-season.

The Spaniard joined his teammates who had also not been involved in international games over the summer in reporting to the AXA Training Centre on Saturday.

But it was noticed that he did not take part in the lactate fitness test that is a hallmark of the first day of pre-season under Jurgen Klopp.

That had led to speculation regarding a potential fitness setback, or that Thiago might be on the brink of securing a move away from Anfield amid doubts over his future.

However, This Is Anfield understands that the 32-year-old’s absence was simply down to him following an individualised programme aimed at readying him for the new season.

And he remains on track to be fully for the start of the 2023/24 campaign, whether that be as a Liverpool player or otherwise.

Thiago‘s future is up in the air amid reported interest in his signature from Turkish giants Fenerbahce and a host of Saudi Arabian clubs.

For their part, Liverpool are happy to allow the midfielder to see out the one remaining year of his contract before departing on a free transfer.

However, should a firm offer arrive and the player show a willingness to leave, they would not stand in his way.

The Reds are keen to make further additions to their midfield options if possible, with Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia on their radar.

The arrival of the teenager could well influence Thiago‘s decision over his future, with competition for places in that area of the pitch having already been boosted by the arrivals of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Thiago made 28 appearances last season, the lowest amount of his three seasons at Liverpool, with just 22 starts across all competitions.