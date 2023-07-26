With Liverpool edging closer to their latest summer signing, fans have been having their say on what it could all mean for the Reds’ midfield.

Romeo Lavia has been a permanent fixture on Liverpool’s shopping list throughout the summer and the latest reports indicate that we could be welcoming our latest recruit sooner rather than later.

The teenager looks set to be the latest arrival in what has been a major refurbishment of the Reds midfield and the stories have brought a mixture of excitement and debate among supporters with regards to what it means going forward.

Jurgen Klopp has had to conduct major surgery in the middle of the park following the departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita for free at the end of the season, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both on their way to Saudi Arabia.

Aged just 19, Lavia represents something of a gamble given the fee he commands and the relative loss of experience elsewhere in Liverpool’s ranks.

The majority of supporters are looking forward to seeing what the midfielder can offer should he arrive, but there are some concerns about the level of responsibility that could be placed on his young shoulders.

Let’s assess the mood of the fanbase as we take a look at what supporters have had to say about the Belgian.

“A breath of fresh air”

Completely sold on Lavia at this point. Such a unique profile with an insane ceiling. Him along with a more experienced DM for rotation would be perfect. Thiago can play there against the dross. — Arastu (@illidan_storm) July 25, 2023

Lavia is an outstanding talent. This is an absolutely unreal midfield rebuild. 3 players who are comfortable on the ball and extremely press resistant. Couldn’t ask for too much more. — Chris (@Christ0pher1711) July 26, 2023

People wanna talk about his experience & that's fair. But it will be so refreshing next season to have a quick dynamic DM, that moves the ball quickly & isn't afraid to throw himself into challenges. Romeo Lavia will be a breath of fresh air. https://t.co/uT3ZRIlUwV — BEN (@SMXLFC) July 26, 2023

Lavia, Bajectic, Sbozolai, Mac Allister & Trent all 24 of younger. The CM has never been better in the here & now, & outlook. Go get a top class CB & quad back on #LFC — TrentBall (@Dijkinho) July 26, 2023

Just a reminder a 19 year old Lavia sat down £200m of United players in a turn. ? pic.twitter.com/XdrdUC2Nzv — Samuel (@SamueILFC) July 26, 2023

Lavia excites me, tbh. He's got a helluva lot of the basics down already, & has enormous potential at 19yo. He doesn't have experience no, but he'll be under a great coach with a lot of incredible players around him to learn from. — Kevin (@emptyMINDZ) July 26, 2023

Can’t lie, I’m extremely excited about this Lavia signing. Profile is excellent, experience is an issue. The DM market isn’t great value currently, and we cannot afford anyone who has a combination of experience + quality. Lavia is quality + potential, and that’s always good ? — M-M-O ???? (@JackOfAllSpaces) July 26, 2023

Work still to do

We were after Lavia before this Henderson and Fabinho situations even arose so I still think we'll be looking to bring another midfielder in. — Tim Bolton (@TimBolton1981) July 26, 2023

So we still need another midfielder on top of Lavia https://t.co/o96dpHtK3p — Albin the Albino (@50ShadesOfHendo) July 26, 2023

Another midfielder needed post Lavia if Fabinho goes, but next priority has to be a left sided centre back? — Iver Hanrahan (@IverHanrahanGP) July 26, 2023

Lavia “here we go” today? Just one more CB now and number 20 is coming home ?? pic.twitter.com/LgYEYBfDWb — lfcalsty99 (@lfcalsty99) July 26, 2023

If we do get Lavia we still need another midfielder regardless. Preferably one who's a bit more experienced but still the right side of 26. — Carl (@Carl_M79) July 25, 2023

An “exciting” gamble

Say what you want about what we may need on top of him but Lavia is such an exciting signing. His potential is ridiculous. — Nazty (@Naztee196) July 26, 2023

You cannot pay more than £40 million for Lavia. I don’t know who Southampton think they are. He had an okay season in which his team finished rock bottom. It’s also his first season in the league. If the figure ends up at 50, most of it better be in bonuses and add ons. — Maxi (@Maxi_1892) July 25, 2023

Lavia is a guy I have wanted as a project even before he has played a professional minute. Now he's available as a more developed version of himself. Really, really good get if we finalize it. Some work to do but he isn't a rookie anymore as some suggest. — HT (@half_turn) July 26, 2023

We got a steal for Macallister so only fair we get bumped on Lavia ? not worth 50 million but looks like have to pay it — Adam Darnell (@adz92darnell) July 25, 2023

I think Lavia may be underrated by us liverpool fans. Has a years experience and was a standout in the league for his position. I don’t think we need an older 6, I’d rather a CB. — Luca (@luca1611031) July 26, 2023

Lavia is a 30-40m prospect. Not 50m+ starter. It’s very different. Huge potential, massive risk too.’ — FF23 (@SportsEnthusi17) July 25, 2023

It has been an unpredictable but exciting summer so far at Anfield and the potential arrival of Lavia gives fans reasons for both optimism and curiosity about what is to come.

The Reds need to hit the ground running next season and could very possibly start the campaign with a completely new-look midfield, which could go a number of different ways.

Lavia is almost universally seen as a positive fit for Liverpool among supporters, but with Fabinho and Henderson heading for the exit door there are plenty who believe that more still needs to be done in the transfer market this summer.