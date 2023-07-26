★ PREMIUM
Southampton's Romeo Lavia celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture date: Tuesday August 30, 2022 (Steven Paston/PA)
Romeo Lavia “outstanding” but fans hope Liverpool business doesn’t end there

With Liverpool edging closer to their latest summer signing, fans have been having their say on what it could all mean for the Reds’ midfield.

Romeo Lavia has been a permanent fixture on Liverpool’s shopping list throughout the summer and the latest reports indicate that we could be welcoming our latest recruit sooner rather than later.

The teenager looks set to be the latest arrival in what has been a major refurbishment of the Reds midfield and the stories have brought a mixture of excitement and debate among supporters with regards to what it means going forward.

Jurgen Klopp has had to conduct major surgery in the middle of the park following the departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita for free at the end of the season, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both on their way to Saudi Arabia.

Aged just 19, Lavia represents something of a gamble given the fee he commands and the relative loss of experience elsewhere in Liverpool’s ranks.

The majority of supporters are looking forward to seeing what the midfielder can offer should he arrive, but there are some concerns about the level of responsibility that could be placed on his young shoulders.

Let’s assess the mood of the fanbase as we take a look at what supporters have had to say about the Belgian.

 

“A breath of fresh air”

 

Work still to do

 

An “exciting” gamble

It has been an unpredictable but exciting summer so far at Anfield and the potential arrival of Lavia gives fans reasons for both optimism and curiosity about what is to come.

The Reds need to hit the ground running next season and could very possibly start the campaign with a completely new-look midfield, which could go a number of different ways.

Lavia is almost universally seen as a positive fit for Liverpool among supporters, but with Fabinho and Henderson heading for the exit door there are plenty who believe that more still needs to be done in the transfer market this summer.

