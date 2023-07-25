Liverpool are edging closer to a deal for Romeo Lavia, it is claimed, with the “green light” from the midfielder and talks now taking place with Southampton.

Even before the shock departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson – who will join Saudi clubs Al-Ittihad and Al Ettifaq respectively – another midfield signing was expected.

Now, at least two new arrivals are likely to arrive between now and the close of the transfer window on September 1.

Lavia has long been considered a primary target, with links first emerging in May, and now Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has brought an update.

Plettenberg, who has ties to Jurgen Klopp and his agent, had previously reported that “concrete” talks were taking place with Lavia’s representatives, though “no agreement” had been reached on personal terms.

Now, though, the journalist explains that the 19-year-old “wants to join” and has “has given the green light” over a switch.

That has led to “concrete negotiations” between Liverpool and Southampton, though with the player valued at “around £50 million” there has been “no agreement” yet.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims that the first official bid from Liverpool will be sent “soon” – but that will be around £35 million, not the £50 million Southampton want.

Liverpool are described as “the top favourite” to sign the Belgian as “Klopp wants him,” suggesting an eventual deal is probable.

It is a welcome development given the clear need for midfield reinforcements, with it seemingly a slow process as the club weighs up its options in the wake of Henderson and Fabinho moving on.

Around £52 million is expected to be brought in from their sales, while significant wages have been freed up not only with their exits but also those of Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Lavia, who made 34 appearances in his first season at senior level last time out, would be a strong start – though the consensus is that he cannot be the sole addition at the base of midfield.

Crystal Palace‘s Cheick Doucoure, Fulham‘s Joao Palhinha and Aston Villa‘s Boubacar Kamara are among the other names to have been touted with moves to Merseyside.

There is a sense, though, that, as is often the case, Liverpool could more likely pluck another signing from off the radar.