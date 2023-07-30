With Liverpool having settled into their training base for the Singapore leg of pre-season, Ibrahima Konate was tasked with unearthing the squad’s musical tastes.

The Reds landed in Singapore on Thursday for two more friendlies following their trip to Germany earlier this month.

In a clip posted by the club, Konate wandered around the team hotel to ask each of his teammates to name one song in an attempt to find the definitive tune of the Singapore trip.

As you’d expect, the results were quite eclectic!

"Trent, have you heard what he went for!?" Ibou's on a mission to find out the squad's one song for tour

The man likely to be named Liverpool’s new captain in the coming days was first up on Konate’s list, naming “the new Travis Scott song with Drake” as his unequivocal choice.

Liverpool’s two left-backs were up next, with Kostas Tsimikas picking ‘Monotonia’ by Ozuna and Shakira while Andy Robertson plumped for ‘Sweet Caroline’.

Among the others on the Frenchman’s hitlist, the Scouse wavelength was in full swing as both Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold opted for ‘Gunnaa – Rodeo Drive’ while Mohamed Salah chose “Lose Yourself” by Eminem, much to the amusement of his colleagues!

Caoimhin Kelleher gave a nod to his Irish roots with ‘Whiskey In The Jar’ by the Dubliners, while Ben Doak went down the Scottish route with ‘Belter’ by Gerry Cinnamon.

The winner, for us at least, was Melkamu Frauendorf as he played to the audience by selecting ‘One Kiss’ by Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa, always a solid choice!

Liverpool won their first of two Singapore friendlies 4-0 against Leicester at the National Stadium, with the second coming at the same venue next week against Bayern Munich.

Let’s hope whichever songs the players choose to listen to between now and the start of the season at Stamford Bridge get the players in the right frame of mind to hit the ground running in 2023/24!