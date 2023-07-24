Liverpool’s forwards shone, but their backup defence certainly didn’t, as the Reds drew 4-4 with Greuther Furth in pre-season .

It was an eventful second half which yielded seven goals as the Reds were held to a 4-4 draw against the German second division side.

A clinical first-half strike from Luis Diaz was followed by a Darwin Nunez brace after the break, while Greuther responded with four goals of their own courtesy of Julian Green, Lukas Petkov and two from Armindo Sieb.

Mohamed Salah nicked a late equaliser to round off the Germany training camp, with attention now turning to the Singapore leg of pre-season later this week.

There were plenty of minutes on offer across the squad in the behind-closed-doors encounter as the Reds put the hard work from the Germany training camp to good use on the pitch against the 2. Bundesliga side.

As always, little can be read into performances and lineups at such an early stage of pre-season, but there were still plenty of takeaways for supporters to ponder after the final whistle.

Here’s a look at what Liverpool fans made of the Monday lunchtime friendly.

Doak dazzles again, showing he could be ready for a bigger role next season…

Ben Doak at it again. What a special talent. — BEN (@SMXLFC) July 24, 2023

Phrase – 'Gets you off your seat' Description: Ben Doak ? — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) July 24, 2023

Ben Doak reminds me a bit of Takefusa Kubo. Impish. — Red (@TaintlessRed) July 24, 2023

Ben Doak is electric, obviously raw in regards to end product but the signs are there he’ll be a special talent — ? (@TheImmortalKop) July 24, 2023

Doak, Diaz and Jota all look lively. — Carl (@Carl_M79) July 24, 2023

Ben Doak plays with the Liverpool first team in exactly the same manner he did for the U18s and U21s at Kirkby last season. Completely unfazed. — Keifer MacDonald (@keifermacd) July 24, 2023

The makeshift midfield led to differing assessments of what looked good and what didn’t…

Trent as a 6 has looked ineffective considering his skillset but I think it's to make him acclimatize to being in midfield. Notice how he's playing only short passes. — Supervillain (@salucad) July 24, 2023

“Not a fan of this system for Trent. Makes him just another player/anonymises him.” – Abyss in the This Is Anfield comments

? Decent half of football for #LFC. Lovely goal from Luis Diaz and Ben Doak has been bright. Diogo Jota sharp and should have scored. I’m a fan of Cody Gakpo in midfield.pic.twitter.com/TDhwTzzdFC — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) July 24, 2023

Guess Bradley will stick around if Trent is playing majority in midfield — Olivia (@JotaBelieveIt) July 24, 2023

“Gakpo has the ability to play in one of the midfield positions.” – Rohan_YNWA in the This Is Anfield comments

Bradley has a terrific intelligence of tucking and playing in midfield in the inverted position to say he’s new to it. — Liam Wraith (@liamwraith22) July 24, 2023

Darwin looking lively and showed promising signs alongside Salah…

The human hand grenade should be aiming for a minimum of 25 goals this season. #Nunez — Ian Mc (@McGlynnimino) July 24, 2023

“Saying it again: Darwin Nunez will be on fire this season.” – skizofreniktamer in the This Is Anfield comments

Fair to say that Darwin Núñez is looking sharp right now. Excellent finish again to make it 3-1 against Greuther Fürth. Elliott and Salah combining to create the chance. Three goals in just under an hour for Núñez in this pre-season.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) July 24, 2023

Darwin Nunez when he breaks Erling Haaland's Premier League record next May… pic.twitter.com/o8iajSbj0G — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) July 24, 2023

The league isn’t ready for Nunez yenno, what a finish??? — KJ (@jklfc13) July 24, 2023

This Salah and Núñez partnership next season is going to be poetic pic.twitter.com/zIh0BPMpr8 — ?????? (@WilcoFtbl) July 24, 2023

Shaky at the back and it’s clear it is a department in need of attention…

I know it’s a friendly and purely for fitness but how lax Adrian and Matip are with conceding those goals is rubbish. They’re the elder statesmen too. Suppose just expect more professionalism. Youngsters look good. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) July 24, 2023

Confused why Marcelo Pitaluga didn't get a chance over Adrian here. Nothing to learn from playing a 36-year-old who can't use his feet. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) July 24, 2023

The same can't be said for the defence. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) July 24, 2023

I would say the majority of the top 10 teams in the PL are better defensively than us. Not enough discussion / activity has taken place over our defence / 6s Adrian, Tsimi, Matip, Gomez cannot be relied upon. Buy some starting quality defenders and 6s — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) July 24, 2023

Just the 6 goals shipped in 2 games against Bundesliga 2. opposition. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) July 24, 2023

Players like Adrian breed nervousness, distrust, panic amongst their own teammates. It's not just how awful they are at their own jobs they make others worse. Don't any Saudi clubs need a backup keeper? Hell we should even pay them. — Red (@TaintlessRed) July 24, 2023

Tsimikas, Gomez & Matip should be embarrassed with themselves the way they've played in this second half. — – (@JoshLFC1909) July 24, 2023

Next up for the Reds is a trip to Singapore, where they will face Leicester on Monday July 30 at 10am (BST) before a meeting with Bayern Munich three days later.

Up the Reds!