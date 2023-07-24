★ PREMIUM
KARLSRUHE, GERMANY - Wednesday, July 19, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during a pre-season friendly match between Karlsruher SC and Liverpool FC at the Wildparkstadion. Liverpool won 4-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Sharp” in attack but “nervousness” at the back – Fans on eventful 4-4 friendly

Liverpool’s forwards shone, but their backup defence certainly didn’t, as the Reds drew 4-4 with Greuther Furth in pre-season .

It was an eventful second half which yielded seven goals as the Reds were held to a 4-4 draw against the German second division side.

A clinical first-half strike from Luis Diaz was followed by a Darwin Nunez brace after the break, while Greuther responded with four goals of their own courtesy of Julian Green, Lukas Petkov and two from Armindo Sieb.

Mohamed Salah nicked a late equaliser to round off the Germany training camp, with attention now turning to the Singapore leg of pre-season later this week.

There were plenty of minutes on offer across the squad in the behind-closed-doors encounter as the Reds put the hard work from the Germany training camp to good use on the pitch against the 2. Bundesliga side.

As always, little can be read into performances and lineups at such an early stage of pre-season, but there were still plenty of takeaways for supporters to ponder after the final whistle.

Here’s a look at what Liverpool fans made of the Monday lunchtime friendly.

 

Doak dazzles again, showing he could be ready for a bigger role next season…

 

The makeshift midfield led to differing assessments of what looked good and what didn’t…

“Not a fan of this system for Trent. Makes him just another player/anonymises him.”

Abyss in the This Is Anfield comments

“Gakpo has the ability to play in one of the midfield positions.”

Rohan_YNWA in the This Is Anfield comments

 

Darwin looking lively and showed promising signs alongside Salah…

“Saying it again: Darwin Nunez will be on fire this season.”

skizofreniktamer in the This Is Anfield comments

 

Shaky at the back and it’s clear it is a department in need of attention…

Next up for the Reds is a trip to Singapore, where they will face Leicester on Monday July 30 at 10am (BST) before a meeting with Bayern Munich three days later.

Up the Reds!

