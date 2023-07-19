Dominik Szoboszlai makes his first start for Liverpool in today’s friendly against Karlsruher (5.30pm), which will see Jurgen Klopp make mass changes throughout.

The Reds are in Germany for an all-important training camp and just four days after arriving, they have 90 minutes to navigate against 2.Bundesliga opposition.

The match marks an important occasions for Karlsruher as they reopen their revamped stadium, Wildparkstadion, but plenty of Reds will be in attendance.

They will see Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister for the first time in a Liverpool shirt, but expect plenty to get minutes as Klopp builds his team back towards full match fitness.

One player we know who will not be taking part, though, is the captain, Jordan Henderson amid ongoing discussions to move to Saudi Arabia.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah are among those in the XI from the start in Germany, and the substitutes bench is not short on options ahead of mass rotation.

The lack of midfield options sees Alexander-Arnold start alongside Liverpool’s new No. 8 and youngster Bobby Clark, so keep your eyes peeled for that!

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Alexander-Arnold, Clark, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Salah, Nunez

Substitutes: Jaros, Mrozek, Tsimikas, Scanlon, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Mac Allister, McConnell, Gakpo, Jota, Doak, Koumas

The final score will not be of great concern to the Liverpool manager, though a victory is always nice, as fitness and seeing tactical and technical progression will be the priority.

