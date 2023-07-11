Trent relishing passing possibilities with “dream players” Mac Allister & Szobo

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s passing abilities know no bounds, and he is relishing the opportunity to link up with two “dream players” after their summer arrival.

Liverpool have simultaneously injected youth and experience into midfield with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister (24) and Dominik Szoboszlai (22).

The duo arrive to plenty of excitement for what they can inject into the side after combining for 22 goals and 16 assists last season, 17 more goal contributions than Liverpool’s entire midfield unit.

It will see a change in the Reds on the pitch and as the playmaker at the back, Alexander-Arnold knows he has “two technically excellent players” he can pick out – talk about exciting combinations!

“Good players, I think it’s exciting for the club and for the team,” Alexander-Arnold said of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai to Sky Sports.

“It is always exciting when we sign new players to see how they come in, how they adapt and what they’re like.

“I’m sure they already know, they can see from the outside, we’re a welcoming side, it’s a good dressing room.

“You come in, do your work and get results, that’s all we ask of players. To buy into what we do, buy into the plan and be willing to work hard and sacrifice for the team.

“I’m sure the lads will do it and on top of that, two technically excellent players who can receive the ball and play with the ball.

“For the players like me who enjoy passing the ball, they’re dream players ahead of me.”

A dream for Jurgen Klopp too, no doubt.

With Liverpool to forge ahead with their 3-4-3 formation which places Alexander-Arnold in a hybrid role across right-back and midfield, the possibilities for the three to carve out a strong connection on the pitch are endless.

The No. 66 is deadly with the ball and having cut his summer break short to undertake a training camp in Portland with Under Armour, Alexander-Arnold is leaving no stone unturned in hitting the ground running in 2023/24.

That the two new signings can get straight to work at the start of pre-season bodes well for Klopp when establishing a connection between his players on and off the pitch.