New Liverpool FC captain Virgil van Dijk at the National Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Singapore. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Liverpool FC News  

Virgil van Dijk appointed Liverpool FC captain – Trent vice-captain

Virgil van Dijk is Liverpool FC’s new captain, with Trent Alexander-Arnold named as the Reds’ new vice-captain.

Since 1959, Liverpool have had 20 different players permanently don the captain’s armband – and Van Dijk now makes it 21.

“A really proud day for me, for my wife, for my kids, my family,” Van Dijk told the official website.

“It’s been a special feeling and I can’t really describe it at this point. But it’s something that I’m really, really proud of.

“Obviously I’m captain of Holland, that was already such a huge honour, a proud moment as well. But also to be the captain of Liverpool Football Club is something that I can’t describe at this point.

“It’s just something that makes me very proud and I will do everything in my power and what I can do to make everyone proud and happy with me and the football club.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, August 31, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson hands over the armband to Virgil van Dijk as he goes off with an injury during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Club captaincy is one of the greatest honours that can be bestowed upon a player, and they each have their own leadership style that makes them the right person for the job.

Whether it be by actions or words, every captain is different and Liverpool have experienced various leadership methods over the years.

Henderson was a vocal leader who wore the armband for eight years and 268 matches, after taking over from Steven Gerrard in 2015, but his exit has forced a change.

Van Dijk has already started 43 games as captain having been third in line behind Henderson and James Milner, but he now assumes the top job.

KARLSRUHER, GERMANY - Wednesday, July 19, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during a pre-season friendly match between Karlsruher SC and Liverpool FC at the Wildparkstadion. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It is a proud moment for the Dutchman, who now joins an exclusive list to have been appointed captain of the club.

He follows in the footsteps of Alan Hansen, Emlyn Hughes and Phil Thompson as another centre-back with the armband, and the decision was a straightforward one.

Van Dijk now couples his leadership for his country with his club; an honour that is not common but is indicative of the qualities he brings to Liverpool and the Netherlands.

For the most part it will be business as usual for the 32-year-old, but there will be different duties and responsibilities that he needs to take on for the coming season and beyond.

