Virgil van Dijk turned 32 on Saturday and he celebrated in grand fashion alongside DJ Calvin Harris in Ibiza – a birthday bash he won’t soon forget.

Liverpool’s linchpin in defence is now the fourth-oldest member of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, but he will be the first to tell you he has plenty of years left in his legs.

After an inconsistent season, like the majority of his Liverpool team-mates, Van Dijk has seized the opportunity the summer break provided and days before returning for pre-season, he had one final celebration.

It included Ibiza, Kevin De Bruyne and an invitation to the stage during Calvin Harris’ set – as ways to celebrate birthday No. 32, you could ask for few better.

The Dutchman was visibly delighted and overwhelmed by his introduction onto the stage on Friday night, saying it was “crazy” – and you can’t blame him.

The Liverpool squad have formed quite the bond with Harris since he acted as DJ for the trophy parade in 2022, with Harvey Elliott also pictured with him during the summer.

Van Dijk’s birthday celebrations come just days before his return for pre-season on Tuesday, where he will be joined by his fellow international team-mates after being handed an extra three days off.

Liverpool’s No. 4 will first undergo a number of fitness tests, including the lactate test, before the squad turn their attention to their Germany training camp.

From Tuesday on, Klopp should be without only Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott after their U21 Euro triumph and the manager will have 33 days before he takes his team to Stamford Bridge for the league opener.