Caoimhin Kelleher has been omitted from the Liverpool squad to face Greuther Furth as Jurgen Klopp looks to rotate his goalkeepers across the pre-season schedule.

Given the widespread speculation over the Irishman’s future, his absence from Monday’s squad prompted suggestions that a move away might be imminent.

However, This Is Anfield understands that it is simply a case of Klopp ensuring all of his goalkeepers are given game time in preparation for the new campaign.

Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros took a half each as the Reds began pre-season with a 4-2 win over Karlsruher last time out.

As such, the returning Alisson and Adrian will do the same in this afternoon’s behind-closed-doors meeting with Greuther Furth.

Kelleher’s future remains in doubt going into the new season, with the 24-year-old thought to be keen on securing more regular playing time.

However, proposed suitors Brentford, Brighton and Tottenham have both already moved to bolster their goalkeeping ranks, potentially ruling out a swoop for Kelleher.

Wolves are the latest team to be linked as they prepare for a possible exit for Jose Sa, but it remains to be seen if any interest is ultimately firmed up.

Back in May, Klopp insisted Liverpool would need to receive an “extraordinary” offer to consider selling Kelleher this summer.

He said: “Honestly, I can’t see Caoimh leaving. It must be an extraordinary offer that I start thinking, I have to say.”

Dominik Szoboszlai is among the other players to miss Monday’s friendly as the midfielder recovers from a minor ankle problem.