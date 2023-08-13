★ PREMIUM
16 best photos from Liverpool’s stunning comeback at Newcastle

Darwin Nunez‘s brace secured a memorable 2-1 win over Newcastle, and there were some brilliant photos to capture the occasion.

Even the most optimistic of Liverpool supporters would have struggled to see the Reds coming away with three points at times on Sunday afternoon.

However, Nunez clearly didn’t get the memo, and scored twice from the bench to put a spring in the step of Liverpool supporters.

There was plenty of passion on show at a raucous St James’ Park, so we picked out 16 of the best photos that captured the moment.

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 27, 2023: Liverpool's two-goal hero Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Pure passion on show from the Uruguayan. He provides theatre, at the very least, when he steps on the pitch.

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 27, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

2RMAT2A Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Picture date: Sunday August 27, 2023.

There’s no getting enough of Nunez’s celebrations, for us!

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 27, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 27, 2023: Liverpool playeres and two-goal hero Darwin Núñez celebrate after the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It is a win that will bring together a team that has been questioned over the last year. Onwards and upwards, Redmen.

