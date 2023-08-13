16 best photos from Liverpool’s stunning comeback at Newcastle

Darwin Nunez‘s brace secured a memorable 2-1 win over Newcastle, and there were some brilliant photos to capture the occasion.

Even the most optimistic of Liverpool supporters would have struggled to see the Reds coming away with three points at times on Sunday afternoon.

However, Nunez clearly didn’t get the memo, and scored twice from the bench to put a spring in the step of Liverpool supporters.

There was plenty of passion on show at a raucous St James’ Park, so we picked out 16 of the best photos that captured the moment.

Pure passion on show from the Uruguayan. He provides theatre, at the very least, when he steps on the pitch.

There’s no getting enough of Nunez’s celebrations, for us!

It is a win that will bring together a team that has been questioned over the last year. Onwards and upwards, Redmen.