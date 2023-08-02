Three days after the win over Bournemouth and five days before the trip to Newcastle, Liverpool got back to work at the AXA Training Centre, with two injury concerns eased.

The Reds got their first win of the season over the weekend in a match that was not short on talking points, including Alexis Mac Allister‘s harsh red card.

The club have appealed the decision and are awaiting the verdict to see if the No. 10 can feature against Newcastle, though he was not pictured training with the main group on Tuesday.

There could be a myriad of reasons for his absence as he was not the only senior player missing, with Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones and Ibrahima Konate also not pictured.

We cannot read too much into it with a handful of days between now and the next game, so let’s focus on who was part of training on Tuesday.

Notably, that included Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz despite both hobbling from the pitch on Saturday in what is a welcome boost.

Jurgen Klopp oversaw an outfield group of 24 players, which included nine of the club’s talented youngsters – including Trent Kone-Doherty and Tyler Morton – plus centre-back Nat Phillips.

Seventeen-year-old Kone-Doherty was the only goalscorer for the under-21s in a draw on Friday as he continued his impressive comeback from an injury.

The young forward, who arrived at the club last summer, was pictured warming up alongside the likes of Diaz, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andy Robertson. Quite the experience for the youngster.

And the same could be said for latest signing Wataru Endo, who is only four days into his new career at Liverpool and, on Tuesday, was quickly thrust into a game of head tennis.

The midfielder made a 27-minute cameo at Anfield against Bournemouth and delivered on Klopp’s desire to see him “pass the ball from A to B,” finishing the game with 15 accurate passes from 17.

It is an important week for the Japan international, especially if Mac Allister’s ban is upheld, as he continues to settle and learn the Liverpool way.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Tuesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Pitaluga, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Scanlon, Chambers

Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Morton, Frauendorf, Clark

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Doak, Koumas, Kone-Doherty