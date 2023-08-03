Recent history is on Liverpool’s side as the Reds travel to Newcastle. Eddie Howe’s side are very different prospect to the Toon of the past, though.

Ahead of the Reds’ trip to the North East, we took a look at some of the most revealing statistics leading up to the match.

Recent history on Liverpool’s side

Last season, Liverpool recorded a fourth league double over Newcastle in the last five seasons.

In the last six at Newcastle, the Reds are unbeaten with four wins and two draws. That is already a club record.

Liverpool were the first team to beat Newcastle last season and then became the only team to do the double over them in the top-flight.

Jurgen Klopp is unbeaten in his last six league visits to Newcastle and has not lost to them in any of his last 13 encounters.

Eddie Howe has won one of 17 clashes with Liverpool as a manager, with one draw and 15 defeats. His teams conceded 41 goals in that sequence, with 35 of those coming in the 14 league encounters.

Three in a row?

The Reds are looking to record three successive league wins at Newcastle for the first time in their history.

Luis Diaz is in line to play his 50th game for Liverpool in all competitions.

Should he score, Diaz will become only the fourth Liverpool player since 1992 to score in the opening three games of a season. The others were Robbie Fowler in 1994/95, Daniel Sturridge in 2013/14 and Sadio Mane in 2017/18.

If Mo Salah finds the net, he will be scoring in his 150th different Liverpool game.

Liverpool are three goals away from recording 900 in all games under Klopp.

Goals, goals, goals

Liverpool have scored in all but four of the last 32 league meetings against Newcastle.

There has only been one 0-0 draw in the last 74 league encounters (and 79 in all competitions). That was in December, 2020 at St. James’ Park – a run dating back to February 1974!

Liverpool have scored 113 goals against the Magpies – more than against any other team in the Premier League era. They have scored 46 of those away, only at West Ham have they scored as many.

The Reds have kept six clean sheets in their last 29 league visits to St James’ Park, with three of those coming in the last three visits.

Man in the middle

John Brooks from Leicestershire is the referee.

He has issued nine yellows and one red in his two top-flight games this season, sending off Nayef Aguerd for West Ham against Chelsea last Sunday.

Scorers so far this season

Newcastle: Isak 2, Barnes 1, Tonali 1, Wilson 1

Liverpool: Diaz 2, Jota 1, Salah 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).