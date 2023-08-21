Alexis Mac Allister has responded to his contentious red card against Bournemouth by describing it as a “dream come true” to make his home debut.

The midfielder’s day was cut short by a controversial dismissal for a challenge on Bournemouth‘s Ryan Christie.

As things stand, he will be unavailable for selection until the visit of West Ham on September 24 as he serves a three-match ban, although Jurgen Klopp revealed after the game that the club may appeal the decision.

Mac Allister chose to acknowledge the positives from his afternoon, admitting that it was a “dream come true” to make his first Anfield appearance in red and extending his thanks to his peers and the supporters.

The Argentine shared images from the contest on his Instagram, with the caption: “Yesterday I was able to make my dream come true by playing at Anfield as a Liverpool player. It was amazing.

“It wasn’t the match that I expected but we were able to succeed as a team giving the best we had.

“I would like to give special thanks to my team mates for the great effort and the fans for their constant support.”

Liverpool were reduced to 10 men when the World Cup winner was shown red shortly before the hour mark against the Cherries.

Diogo Jota‘s strike just a few minutes later ensured that the decision wouldn’t cost the team and allowed Mac Allister to take away the good memories from the occasion.

The dismissal mirrored that of Darwin Nunez on his home debut 12 months ago against Crystal Palace.

The striker’s evening was curtailed following a headbutt on Joachim Andersen at almost exactly the same point in the match.

Mac Allister shone in his debut away at Chelsea on the opening day of the Reds’ 2023/24 campaign.

It was a disappointing end to his afternoon against Bournemouth, but Liverpool showed the resilience required to seal the three points in his absence.

The 24-year-old has shown his gratitude to those who carried out the job and will hope to pick up where he left off when he returns to the pitch.