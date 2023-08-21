Liverpool have notified the FA of their intention to appeal Alexis Mac Allister‘s red card against Bournemouth.

This Is Anfield understands the Reds are set to argue that the Argentine was wrongly dismissed for a challenge on Ryan Christie in the 58th minute of a 3-1 win over the Cherries.

And they will now submit supporting evidence to English football’s governing body in the hope of overturning the standard three-match ban for either violent conduct or serious foul play.

In real time, Mac Allister had appeared to catch his opponent’s shin with his studs as he attempted to stop a quick counter, though replays showed that interpretation to be harsh.

However, no reprieve from VAR was forthcoming, with the bar to overturn the referee’s on-field decision seemingly not met.

As such, Mac Allister could now find himself missing games against Newcastle, Aston Villa and Wolves through suspension.

Speaking after the match, Klopp signalled his intention to appeal, telling reporters: “It’s harsh, this shouldn’t have been a red card.

“It’s a mistake and the punishment of playing 40 minutes with 10 men is already punishment enough. We have to talk to the authorities.

“There was contact but there is contact in a game all the time. If he gives a yellow card nobody would say, ‘by the way you need to have another look at that’.

“The amount of times I’ve already been asked about it shows it is worth discussing again, which we will probably do.

“I asked Macca and he said ‘he touched him, but not really’. If we have a list of points of what you need to give a red card, besides contact there’s no other box ticked.”

His counterpart Andoni Iraola also later described the tackle as “more like orange [card]”.