Anfield will play host to the women’s Merseyside derby again this season, following a record attendance when Liverpool took on Everton last year.

Liverpool secured another season in the Women’s Super League last time out after finishing seventh in the 12-team league, a year after their promotion.

A campaign in the Championship in 2021/22 brought a much-needed reset, as Matt Beard returned and the club rebuilt the squad with new signings and a young core.

Interest in women’s football is growing further in the UK following England’s success at the Euros and then reaching the final of this summer World Cup.

And Liverpool supporters will get another chance to see a high-profile women’s clash at Anfield, with the Merseyside derby held at the stadium on the weekend of October 11.

Currently scheduled for 2pm on Sunday, October 12, the match will likely be rescheduled to a different time slot for television.

After England Women won the Euros in the summer of 2022, attendances shot up at matches across the country.

Prenton Park was no different as Liverpool continued to break their own record attendance figures for games at Tranmere’s ground.

Last season’s Merseyside derbies were played at Anfield and Goodison Park, with the occasions showing there is an appetite for women’s football in the area.

On Anfield playing host again, manager Beard said: “It’s a fantastic game for us to look forward to.

“I’m sure everyone has been thrilled to watch England do so well in the World Cup so this is a wonderful opportunity for the fans to come together for a massive game right here on Merseyside.

“Anfield was a terrific experience with a wonderful crowd last year and of course we’ll be looking to draw upon the experience of last year and learn from that.”

Tickets for the fixture will cost just £10 for adults, with kids (U18s) and concessions paying just £1, further enticing supporters to attend.