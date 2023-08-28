Alisson was yet again the standout for Liverpool in their epic 2-1 win at Newcastle, even though Darwin Nunez was the star of the show from the bench.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side secured one of their most famous Premier League victories on Sunday afternoon when all hope looked lost after half an hour.

Virgil van Dijk was dismissed not long after Anthony Gordon had already fired Newcastle in front, but, against the odds, Liverpool hung on in there at 1-0 until late on.

It was then left to Nunez to come off the substitutes’ bench and score two late goals, as the travelling Reds supporters went wild.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Alisson (8.0) is surely far and away the world’s greatest goalkeeper and he was worth his weight in gold yet again at St James’ Park.

The Brazilian made the most saves (seven) he ever has in the Premier League, outlining his importance, and one stop in the first half was sensational.

?? ? Alisson Becker made his most saves in a Premier League game today (7). pic.twitter.com/yiN7Mnctmu — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) August 27, 2023

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle focused on that aforementioned “unbelievable save” to keep out Miguel Almiron, saying how he eased the pressure on the defence in front of him.

Meanwhile, TIA’s Mark Delgado noted how Alisson “took aerial claims well, stood up to set-play deliveries and generally kept his level.”

In second place was Dominik Szoboszlai (7.2), with the Hungarian producing another impressive presence in the midfield in a really tough game.

Mark Doyle of Goal thought the 22-year-old “started very brightly” against the Magpies, also saying that he “never stopped fighting.”

Completing the top three were Alexis Mac Allister (6.5) and Mohamed Salah (6.5), both of whom put in a good shift with 10 men.

Doyle felt Mac Allister improved after the break, having struggled at times before that, while Delgado lauded Salah’s “absolutely delicious pass” to assist Nunez’s winner.

The lowest-rated player was unsurprisingly Van Dijk (3.7), given his red card, although it was perhaps a questionable decision.

A special word of praise for Nunez, too, who didn’t get an overall mark because he didn’t start, with TIA’s readers giving him an incredible 9.6 rating.