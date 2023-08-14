Alisson once again excelled in Liverpool’s 1-1 away to Chelsea on Sunday, but Diogo Jota struggled leading the line.

The Reds started their Premier League season with a trip to Stamford Bridge, in what had the potential to be a frenetic contest.

That proved to be the case, with Luis Diaz and Axel Disasi trading first-half goals, as well as both sides having efforts being disallowed by VAR.

Liverpool had to settle for a point in the end, which was arguably a fair result, with plenty to work on still in the coming weeks.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, the Evening Standard, the Independent, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Alisson (7.6) was easily the Reds’ best player last season and he earned the highest average rating yet again on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilian was on hand to make some big saves at important times, making himself big, and without him, Liverpool could easily have lost.

TIA’s Mark Delgado handed Alisson a nine-out-of-10 rating, singling him out for one particular piece of quality when he did “brilliantly to stop a one-on-one.”

Dominic Booth of the Evening Standard described the 30-year-old as “typically totemic” in west London – he surely remains the best goalkeeper in world football.

Alexis Mac Allister (7.1) was in second place, enjoying a good debut overall in a No. 6 role he rarely played in for Brighton.

The Independent‘s Lawrence Ostlere said the Argentine was “sharp on the ball in midfield,” playing a key role in Diaz’s goal.

Mohamed Salah (6.8) and Diaz (6.8) were in joint-third position, with the former superb for the latter’s strike, finding him in inch-perfect fashion.

Meanwhile, the Colombian took his goal with aplomb, taking his pre-season form with him to Premier League action, although Booth felt he “faded” as the minutes ticked by.

Jota (5.2) got the lowest overall score, with Delgado admitting that it “really wasn’t his day” and “offered nothing second half.”

Liverpool’s next game sees them face Bournemouth in the league next Saturday (3pm UK), as Anfield hosts the Reds again for the first time since the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in May.