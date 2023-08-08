Liverpool wrapped up their pre-season with a 3-1 win over Darmstadt and the eyes of the players are now firmly fixed on the bigger things to come.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz were enough to seal a third victory from five fixtures this summer but concerns remain over the high line being exposed on numerous occasions across the friendlies.

Ben Doak was one of the shining lights of pre-season for the Reds and he will be hoping to continue to pick up minutes for the senior team in 2023/24.

The teenager took to social media after the game to emphasise that the “real work” is about to take place, indicating his belief that he will have greater involvement with the first team this season.

His sentiments were echoed by Liverpool’s new captain Virgil van Dijk, who will be hoping to get the opportunity to lift some silverware for the club in May.

Alexis Mac Allister has settled quickly into life at Liverpool and produced some impressive performances throughout the summer in a red shirt.

The World Cup winner was joined by fellow South American Diaz in putting pre-season behind him and turning his immediate attention to the start of the new campaign this weekend.

Youngster James McConnell has emerged as another exciting talent to come from the summer exploits and one of the options tried in the No. 6 position due to the absence of a recognised defensive midfielder within the squad.

Cody Gakpo also found himself playing in a new position this summer as he dropped into midfield at various points, allowing Jurgen Klopp to get an extra member of his forward line onto the pitch.

The Dutchman was rightly happy with his night’s work once again and has staked a solid claim for a place on the teamsheet against Chelsea this Sunday.

One man who will also be hoping to take his place among the front three is Jota, who netted his fourth goal of pre-season in the 3-1 victory to draw level with Darwin Nunez across the five summer fixtures.

Like the players, the fans will now be fully focussed on the start of the Premier League season this weekend as the Reds look for a fast start against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The manager gave us some clues about his team selection by picking a strong side from the outset against Darmstadt and giving them all at least an hour before moving things around.

Mac Allister was the latest player to be dropped into the No. 6 position and looked extremely comfortable in doing so, will we see the same starting 11 on Sunday?