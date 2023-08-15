Liverpool U21s began the Premier League 2 season with an opening-day thrashing of Everton, and Jurgen Klopp‘s pre-season players were at the heart of it.

Liverpool U21s 4-0 Everton U21s

Premier League 2, AXA Training Centre

August 14, 2023

Goals: Musialowski 52′, Miles 60′, Hill 83′, Clark 90+1′

It is rare to get a Merseyside derby on the first day of the season, but Liverpool made full use of the situation to put a marker down early to their rivals.

Harvey Elliott, Ben Doak, Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton were all in attendance to watch their fellow Redmen claim bragging rights with four second-half goals.

James McConnell, Calum Scanlon, Melkamu Frauendorf and Bobby Clark, who were all involved in Liverpool’s pre-season trip to Singapore, helped make up a strong squad.

It was the latter who had arguably the biggest impact, scoring and standing out as a clear candidate for Klopp’s first team as he ran the game from midfield.

Opening the scoring after half-time was Mateusz Musialowski. The young Pole has been linked with a move away this summer, but he was fully focused on the game as he caused problems for Everton‘s defenders all night.

Soon after, right-back Terence Miles doubled Liverpool’s lead with a brilliant team goal.

Next on the scoresheet was Tom Hill. He has suffered with ACL problems in his young career, but Monday was an evening to remember as he netted Liverpool’s third.

Clark added to Everton‘s misery in stoppage time, capping a controlling performance with a cool finish to give the Reds three points and confidence heading into an away game at Derby on Friday night.

Last season saw Liverpool beaten to the title by Man City but the Reds look well-placed to run them much closer this time around.

Results aren’t the key outcome at this level, but a winning mentality can never be underestimated among youngsters.

Liverpool U21s: Pitaluga; Miles (Frauendorf 65′), Quansah, Chambers, Scanlon (Hill 71′); Stephenson, McConnell (Pilling 78′), Clark; Musialowski, Norris, Cannonier (Mabaya 65′)

Subs not used: Mrozek

Next match: Derby (A) – Premier League 2 – Friday, August 18, 7pm (BST)