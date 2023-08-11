Brighton‘s Roberto De Zerbi has issued a defiant statement as Moises Caicedo prepares to leave the club, insisting he is “already forgotten.”

Friday has brought an ever-changing transfer story that would usually have spanned an entire window, as both Liverpool and Chelsea vie for Caicedo.

While it had been expected that the 21-year-old would join the Reds following their £111 million bid, however, the circumstances have now changed.

Instead, the player appears set on joining Chelsea, with a switch to Stamford Bridge seeming more likely as question marks arise over Caicedo’s character.

However the situation resolves, Caicedo looks to have been badly advised not only now, but back in January when he agitated for a move to Arsenal.

It may come as no surprise, then, that De Zerbi took an interesting stance on the Ecuadorian’s future when asked on Friday.

“I have already forgotten about Moises,” he is quoted by Brighton‘s official Twitter account.

“I’m really proud of the players we have in the squad.

“We want to keep improving. The credit goes to the club. Bigger clubs can buy our players but they can’t buy our soul or spirit.”

De Zerbi later added: “I want players who want to come here.

“We are Brighton, we achieved a big target last year – the same as Liverpool, better than Chelsea.

“I would like players who are proud to play in Brighton.”

While it would be wrong to make any definitive judgments on Caicedo and his representatives, the past 24 hours have shed light on his efforts to leave the AMEX.

De Zerbi deserves immense credit for the manner in which he has led Brighton so far, and the Italian is clearly ready to move on without his No. 25.