Jurgen Klopp has named a strong Liverpool side for their toughest test of the pre-season schedule, as they take on Bayern Munich in Singapore.

The Reds have already faced German sides Karlsruher SC and Greuther Furth as well as familiar opponents Leicester this pre-season.

But this afternoon brings a step up in the form of Bundesliga champions Bayern, in the final game of their tour of Singapore.

In each of the previous three friendlies Klopp has made at least 10 changes at half-time – but this time may be different.

Alisson starts after an hour for Caoimhin Kelleher against Leicester, with a defensive line of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson ahead of him.

Alexander-Arnold will shift into midfield alongside the deep-lying Curtis Jones, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai further forward.

The two new signings are expected to provide a link to the attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo.

There may be a handful of changes at half-time but, as the trip to Chelsea grows closer, Klopp is likely to afford more minutes to his first-choice starters at this stage in pre-season.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Jota, Salah, Gakpo

Substitutes: Adrian, Kelleher, Mrozek, Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas, Scanlon, McConnell, Elliott, Frauendorf, Clark, Diaz, Nunez, Doak, Koumas