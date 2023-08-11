Liverpool’s record-breaking deal for Moises Caicedo is not done yet, with contrasting claims over whether a move to Chelsea could still be on.

As Brighton held talks with both Liverpool and Chelsea late on Thursday, the Sussex club set a deadline for clubs to submit their bids.

An offer of £111 million arrived from Anfield, eclipsing the £100 million bid from Stamford Bridge, and on Friday morning Jurgen Klopp confirmed a deal had been agreed.

However, the manager was keen to stress that nothing was finalised yet, with Caicedo due to undergo a medical and sign off on personal terms.

There has been a new twist just over an hour later, then, with reports from London that Chelsea are still looking to hijack the deal.

Both the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney and the Guardian‘s Jacob Steinberg have reported that the London club were hoping to revive a deal.

Delaney explained that there is a belief at Chelsea that “they have a superior offer to the player and that they can trump the Anfield club on price.”

It comes after a lengthy pursuit of the 21-year-old from those among Chelsea‘s hierarchy, with a number of bids already rejected by Brighton this summer.

Caicedo has been based in London after leaving training with Brighton earlier in the week, and was expected to head to Merseyside for the next stages of his move.

Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth has claimed, though, that the midfielder is now “having second thoughts” over whether to take up Liverpool’s offer.

The reporter explains that Caicedo and his agents are still in London, though there had been “no official word [that] Chelsea have returned.”

Journalist Chris Williams has brought a direct line from the player’s representatives, however, confirming a new offer from Chelsea.

But it is maintained from their side that “as far as they are aware Brighton have closed the deal and accepted Liverpool’s offer.”

Williams added: “There is no issue with Liverpool’s offer, either to the player or to Brighton. Medical is booked and Caicedo is expected to travel to Liverpool shortly but Chelsea are trying everything to open channels with Brighton again.”

Sheth’s Sky Sports colleague Melissa Reddy, meanwhile, has reported that “nothing has changed as far as Brighton are concerned.”

“While Chelsea haven’t thrown in the towel – offering the player improved personal terms – it’d take a lot for them to sway this,” Reddy wrote.

EXCLUSIVE: Moisés Caicedo has just informed Liverpool that he only wants to join Chelsea! ???? #CFC Caicedo has decided to keep his word and only accept Chelsea as personal terms were agreed since end of May. Chelsea, set to bid again in order to get deal done with Brighton. pic.twitter.com/HI3geVVq9Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2023

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Caicedo has now informed Liverpool he will only join Chelsea.

It remains to be seen how the situation will pan out, or whether Brighton will reopen negotiations having already agreed terms with Liverpool.

If it is as Sheth claims, though, it could serve as another red flag for the Merseyside club over Caicedo, who was involved in a clumsy push to leave Brighton for Arsenal in January.

Arsenal were hoping to land a £60 million deal for the Ecuador international, but with Brighton holding firm on their £75 million valuation, he issued a public transfer request.

That failed and Caicedo went on to sign a new five-year contract with Brighton in March, increasing his price tag vastly with no release clause included.