With a week to go until Liverpool’s trip to St James’ Park, Newcastle have been hit with a potential injury blow.

Despite losing to Man City on Saturday, Newcastle arguably go into this weekend’s fixture as favourites in front of their home crowd.

Joelinton is one player who has helped turn the Magpies’ fortunes around over the last year. Since moving into midfield, he has been a revelation to many who had written him off as a striker.

He could be missing for the match against Liverpool, though, as he was forced off at the Etihad after just 56 minutes.

In a slightly bizarre incident, it was Joelinton who came off worse when he clattered into Phil Foden.

The Brazilian took a while to get to his feet before doddering around the pitch. He then lasted only a couple of minutes more before going to ground and being replaced by Sean Longstaff.

After the match, manager Eddie Howe said: “He didn’t move well when he came off the pitch. Fingers crossed he’s okay.”

Elsewhere in the Newcastle squad, Joe Willock will miss out due to a thigh injury while Emil Krafth is also still injured. Meanwhile, former-Liverpool man Javier Manquillo could be fit but is unlikely to play anyway.

Jacob Murphy will return to the setup after missing Saturday’s match to be with his pregnant partner in hospital.

On Liverpool’s end, we are still waiting to hear on the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold after he left the dugout with an ice pack on Saturday afternoon.

Stefan Bajcetic and Curtis Jones could both play a part on Sunday, making up the midfield numbers while Alexis Mac Allister is suspended. Thiago is also edging closer to a return.