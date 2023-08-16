It has not only the playing squad that has been poached this summer but Liverpool have turned to a former academy player to take on an important analyst position.

The club has undergone significant changes on and off the field, with a major shake-up in important positions leaving Liverpool with several gaps to fill.

In addition to the departures of a handful of senior players, sporting director Julian Ward departed, as well as director of research Ian Graham also bid farewell.

The Reds also lost one of their key post-match analysts, Dominic Price, who was appointed technical director at Robbie Keane’s Maccabi Tel Aviv earlier this summer.

Price spent just over a year at Liverpool in his second spell at the club, he effectively replaced Mark Leyland, a hugely influential figure who left for Newcastle before joining the City Football Group.

Consecutive blows in a key area, but the club have now promoted Joel Bonner to the position of first-team post-match analyst, as per Training Ground Guru.

It comes after nearly three years working with the club’s under-15s and 16s.

has been promoted to First Team Post Match Analyst at Liverpool. Played for club's Academy from ages of 12 to 16. For last 3 years has combined roles of analyst/ Individual Coach with club's U15s & U16s.

Bonner was a member of the club’s academy from the ages of 12 to 16, he played alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, and later joined Shrewsbury Town as a reserve player.

“I’m passionate about the tactical and analytical side of the game, plus I’m a massive Liverpool supporter, so it’s an ideal situation,” Bonner previously said of his role as an academy analyst.

Bonner will now work closely with Jurgen Klopp‘s assistant Peter Krawietz, who leads the club’s team of analysts which includes Daniel Spearritt, Greg Mathieson and James French.

Spearritt operates as post-match and elite player development analyst, Mathieson is head of opposition analysis and French is opposition analyst.