A viral image of Jurgen Klopp shushing the Newcastle coaching staff during Sunday’s 2-1 win is fake, much to the disappointment of many!

A late Darwin Nunez-inspired fightback saw the Reds snatch all three points at Newcastle despite being reduced to 10 men early on.

There has been a degree of animosity across the two dugouts in recent meetings, with one Newcastle coach throwing a bottle towards his Liverpool counterparts after Fabio Carvalho’s dramatic late winner 12 months ago.

More tension ensued on this occasion, with the hosts’ assistant boss Jason Tindall photographed shushing Klopp while his side were ahead.

It led to an image surfacing online of Klopp seemingly retaliating with a similar gesture after Nunez put the Reds in front, much to the delight of Liverpool supporters.

the whole of twitter have no idea… pic.twitter.com/b6rXxhlUmI — Lew. (@LewVisualss) August 27, 2023

While many revelled in the cheekiness of it all, it later transpired that the picture had been digitally altered.

Graphic designer LewVisualss was responsible for the photo that very quickly went viral after the game.

It wasn’t just fans who were fooled by his handiwork, members of the British press were also led to believe that the edit was genuine.

Jamie Carragher shared the image to his own Instagram story and it even made the back page of the Telegraph on Monday before it was later changed.

LewVisualss’ original post received over 500,000 views, with millions more being accumulated across the various other channels to have shared it.

Fans were pleased to see Klopp get the last laugh in what was a spicy affair at St. James’ Park, but the real picture was simply one of the German looking down the touchline and smiling.

It was the fifth consecutive game in which Klopp has got the better of Newcastle and his 11th straight win over Eddie Howe including his time at Bournemouth.

Liverpool will be hoping to continue that trend when the sides meet again at Anfield in late December for what is likely to be another lively affair.