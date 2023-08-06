We all know Jurgen Klopp as the charismatic leader of Liverpool and a man with a huge heart, and it should come as no surprise then that he is helping create “a better future” for kids in a seaside suburb in South Africa.

Klopp has often frequented South Africa during his holidays but he has a particular connection to Hout Bay, which resides 20 kilometres from Cape Town.

A deep economic divide remains in the country and for the last six years the Liverpool boss has been helping to fund sporting facilities in the area, as per a report from the BBC.

Klopp will not have wanted to be in the spotlight but with the netball World Cup currently being hosted in Cape Town, his role in helping to build a skate park, basketball court, fitness facilities and a netball court have been brought to light.

“Facilities like this is the platform for a better future for our kids, that makes me emotional,” a local, Chairmaine, said of the facilities available to the BBC.

Here is our short feature for #BBCNetball about the sports facilities Jürgen Kloop has been funding for the last 6 years in Cape Town, and how it benefits the entire community… ? @KatharineMerry

? @redster73 pic.twitter.com/5W86SvyWxq — Kate McKenna (@Katemadeleine) August 5, 2023

“For a long time our kids didn’t have an opportunity to make a career through sport, our girls were never taught that they are anything more than just having to finish school or working in a kitchen,” Chairmaine added.

“This time we know that there’s so much more out there and we know that our kids can dream again, we can hope again.”

It is heartwarming to hear the difference Klopp is helping to make.

But it is not the only change the 56-year-old has made a difference in the community as he previously helped Hout Bay United obtain training kits from Liverpool’s then kit sponsor New Balance, in addition to a £10,000 personal donation to the club’s children’s charity.

Klopp’s support to the community dates back more than six years and tens of thousands of pounds have been raised for the Hout Bay community, but not all he does will make the news, and you feel he prefers it that way.