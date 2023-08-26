Jurgen Klopp has reiterated that Liverpool have to work within financial constraints when conducting their business in the transfer market.

There have been understandable calls from supporters for further reinforcement in the middle of the park before the end of the window.

There have also been calls for a defensive signing, with the injury to Ibrahima Konate only adding to concerns about deficiencies in that area of the pitch.

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Newcastle, Klopp conceded that the club are unable to compete with the financial firepower of some rivals and that there is “not a lot of space for failure” in the market.

“We have our situation. There was one year when money was less of an issue because Phil [Coutinho] went to Barcelona and we could do two sensational transfers,” Klopp told media including the Echo.

“But we always spend over the years when we have to improve. Since I’ve been here, we have had to [live within our means]. The club has had to, and of course that doesn’t make it easier.

“The problem is not our situation, it’s just in comparison to the other main teams. We have to be on point. That’s pretty much the thing. There is not a lot of space for failure.

“I want to improve the squad, I absolutely do. But I have all the information around and I know what is possible and not possible, and it’s not always exactly what I want.”

There are growing concerns among the fanbase that Liverpool may find themselves short of options due to the threat of injuries.

The 2020/21 campaign saw the Reds’ back line take a significant hit, leading to the likes of Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and Fabinho being asked to fill in at centre-back.

Injuries in midfield also hampered the side last season as Liverpool fell out of the Champions League places for the first time since 2016.

The comments from Klopp regarding a relative lack of funds are unlikely to wash with supporters given that the club agreed a £110 million deal with Brighton for Moises Caicedo just two weeks ago.

The deal to bring Endo to the club is said to have been worth around £16.25 million, indicating that money remains available should the right opportunities present themselves.

Whether Liverpool conduct any more business before the September 1 deadline remains to be seen, but fans will be eager to see movement sooner rather than later.