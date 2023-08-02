Alexis Mac Allister took a blow to the knee during Liverpool’s friendly against Bayern Munich, but Jurgen Klopp has played down concerns.

The Reds played out a 4-3 defeat to Bayern on Wednesday in Singapore, as Klopp increased the minutes for his key starters.

But while the majority of players were given at least an hour, Mac Allister was one of three players brought off at half-time.

Unlike Joel Matip and Diogo Jota, though, the Argentine’s withdrawal came after an injury concern, with physio Joe Lewis attending to him at half-time following a clash of knees.

There were obvious fears raised, particularly given the lack of options in midfield, but Klopp gave a positive update after the game.

“[It was] knee on knee, he could have played on,” the manager told reporters.

“The first information I got was that it was too painful, so it was clear that we would change, no need to push him through.

“When I spoke to him after he said ‘no, no, I would have been fine’. But we didn’t want to take any risks.

“It was just knee on knee, bruised. He was fine.”

The news is exactly what supporters will have hoped for given the important role Mac Allister is set to take up following his £35 million arrival from Brighton.

In his first cameos for the club during pre-season the Argentine looks to have slotted in comfortably, with his display in the 4-0 win over Leicester in particular showing how influential he can be.

Liverpool now fly back to Merseyside to resume preparations at the AXA Training Centre, with Mac Allister given chance to rest before the final friendly against Darmstadt on Monday.