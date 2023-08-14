★ PREMIUM
Klopp to his knees & liquid football – 4 things fans spotted from Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp flopped to the floor during Liverpool’s draw with Chelsea and it is unlikely to be the only time this season, but it wasn’t the only thing fans spotted.

The Reds’ start at Stamford Bridge promised all kinds of possibilities, namely one that would have resulted in three points returning to Merseyside.

As it was, that wasn’t to be. Luis Diaz‘s goal was cancelled out by Axel Disasi and with each side having a goal chalked off for offside, it was anyone’s to win or lose.

The contest was played out amid the battle for midfield transfers but for 90 minutes, plus all the additional time, all focus could be on the football.

It threw up mixed reviews but also with talking points.

 

Klopp sent to the floor

The manager is not new to throwing himself on the floor when it comes to refereeing decisions and Sunday was no different!

And you couldn’t blame him. Dominik Szoboszlai‘s challenge looked legal from most perspectives but Anthony Taylor did not see it that way.

Klopp might have held his tongue, but his actions spoke louder than words. Sadly, we don’t think this will be the last time we see this type of reaction.

 

Consistency, anyone?

We’ve seen them given time and time again and yet, Liverpool were not on the right side of the decision – surprise, surprise.

Nicolas Jackson’s hand was in the way of Luis Diaz‘s goal bound header and VAR determined that the referee did not need to take another look, but fans were quick to point out the discrepancy in decisions after just one round of games.

It is going to be a long ol’ season.

 

Henry in town…

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 13, 2023: Liverpool's owner John W. Henry (L) and wife Linda Pizzuti before the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With the Liverpool owner in town and in attendance, as you can imagine, there were quite a few reactions to his presence, especially with transfers in the air!

 

We want more of this

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 13, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Six passes, one exquisite assist and a tidy finish from the No. 7 – liquid football that we want to see more of!

From back to front, it was a beauty and the combination between Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah is one we can look forward to seeing more of this season.

More of this please, Liverpool.

