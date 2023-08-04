Liverpool’s transfer activity, or recent lack thereof, has seen frustration start to grow as Jurgen Klopp looks set to head into the season without a No. 6.

Rejected bids and talks of new signings have been ongoing for a number of weeks now, but despite seeing two experienced midfielders depart, there has been no unveiling for a third summer signing.

Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia looks to be the one to take that title but Liverpool have yet to get close to meeting the Saints’ £50 million valuation – and we’re now nine days away from the opening day of the season.

Frustration is understandably growing as the Reds’ midfield is lacking depth and a specialist or even proven No. 6 has yet to be added to the squad – and the club have had more than enough time.

After the panic end to last summer’s transfer window, there is no excuse for the club if they follow suit once again and while some hope the wait means Liverpool have something up their sleeve, there is plenty of angst over the current state of the squad…

I know we've been negligent in the past. Going into the season with three centre-back options instead of four. But going into the season with one defensive midfielder (with just 2,200 PL minutes to his name) is too risky even for them. pic.twitter.com/2NyOuSO1d8 — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) August 3, 2023

Liverpool knew both Henderson and Fabinho were leaving 3 weeks ago Both their replacements should have been Liverpool players already, someone at Liverpool isn’t doing their job — Vision ?? (@Lfc__vision) August 3, 2023

As it stands, we've still got a good week to bring someone in before the start of the season. A lot can happen in the time. Is it ideal, no. But what transfer window ever is? We would have never thought we would lose an entire midfield on one go. Lavia will sign imo https://t.co/2CsY96bIRz — The Liverpool Groove ? (@LFCGroove) August 1, 2023

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai were signings that were expected and prepared for. I believe Klopp 100% planned to use Fabinho and Henderson this season, but now they're gone I think LFC simply don't have a proper plan in place to replace them. I don't blame the fans for being antsy — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) August 3, 2023

Genuinely though, imagine back at the start of the window being told that 10 days before the first game of the season, Liverpool would have no fit and available defensive midfielder in the squad. None at all. Not one. It's absurd. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) August 3, 2023

“No recognised holding midfielder for the first game of the season; utterly shambolic!” – marctick in TIA comments

Honestly, we need two more midfielders and one centre back before the end of the transfer window. Part of me is feeling that Liverpool will be going for the loan route or free transfers, which hasn't been working for the past few years. If Lavia is indeed coming, still 2 short. https://t.co/SvYOoVb33f — Faaaaaaaaz (@faizul_reds23) August 3, 2023

it was this transfer window we were going to renew the team keita,milner,firmino,ox,hendo,fab have left and we have two new players so far, will we succeed #LFC — Billy Liddell (@Liddellpool) August 3, 2023

It’s truly embarrassing how long this whole Lavia to Liverpool transfer saga is dragging out. He’ll be in Southampton’s squad for their competitive season opener tonight. Our season starts next week and this has been coming along for WEEKS now… Pathetic, really. — ?????? (@WilcoFtbl) August 4, 2023

Regardless of who Liverpool sign from now until the transfer window shuts, it is obvious that there are some serious issues behind the scenes. The season starts in a week and there are zero DMs at the club. You can’t just sign someone at the last minute and start them in the PL — Deal_Alert (@lfc4life776) August 1, 2023

Liverpool basically letting their whole midfield go to fund the two signings we have just made.. we already needed to add players to the team without anyone leaving ??????????????? need 3 midfielders and a centre back still. Going to be in for a long long season. — Ryan Potts (@15RyanPotts) July 28, 2023

Pretty annoying that we were talking about a midfield rebuild for this season and we’ve gotten rid of 5 midfielders this summer and only signed two I’m starting to get worried and hope Liverpool pull something out of their arse — Jack Harpur (@JackHarpur13) August 3, 2023

This is how it feels to be a Liverpool fan during the transfer window. After each window we feel like we’re……and then nothing happens! #LFC pic.twitter.com/m3TYRnkXr0 — Zubin Daver (@zubinofficial) August 3, 2023

Liverpool headed into the summer needing at least three midfielders and a defender and that was before both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho moved on.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai represent exciting and needed additions to the team but one too many gaping holes need to be addressed in the coming weeks.

Liverpool were once prudent and savvy in the market but that feeling has been lost for many as the club drag their heels with the new season only days away.

The transfer window does not close until September 1 but Liverpool are leaving it late once again and leaving themselves vulnerable to being reactionary instead of proactive.

We can only hope we can look back on the summer and consider it a success, but time is ticking.