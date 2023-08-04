★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Lack of urgency is baffling” – Liverpool fans grow antsy over transfer inactivity

Liverpool’s transfer activity, or recent lack thereof, has seen frustration start to grow as Jurgen Klopp looks set to head into the season without a No. 6.

Rejected bids and talks of new signings have been ongoing for a number of weeks now, but despite seeing two experienced midfielders depart, there has been no unveiling for a third summer signing.

Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia looks to be the one to take that title but Liverpool have yet to get close to meeting the Saints’ £50 million valuation – and we’re now nine days away from the opening day of the season.

Frustration is understandably growing as the Reds’ midfield is lacking depth and a specialist or even proven No. 6 has yet to be added to the squad – and the club have had more than enough time.

After the panic end to last summer’s transfer window, there is no excuse for the club if they follow suit once again and while some hope the wait means Liverpool have something up their sleeve, there is plenty of angst over the current state of the squad…

“No recognised holding midfielder for the first game of the season; utterly shambolic!” – marctick in TIA comments

Liverpool headed into the summer needing at least three midfielders and a defender and that was before both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho moved on.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai represent exciting and needed additions to the team but one too many gaping holes need to be addressed in the coming weeks.

Liverpool were once prudent and savvy in the market but that feeling has been lost for many as the club drag their heels with the new season only days away.

The transfer window does not close until September 1 but Liverpool are leaving it late once again and leaving themselves vulnerable to being reactionary instead of proactive.

We can only hope we can look back on the summer and consider it a success, but time is ticking.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks