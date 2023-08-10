Liverpool are exploring the possibility of a deal for Moises Caicedo as their search for further midfield reinforcements intensifies.

This Is Anfield understands that, contrary to reports, the Reds have yet to lodge a firm bid for the Ecuadorean, who is also wanted by Chelsea.

However, they have made contact with Brighton amid an ongoing struggle to strike a deal with Southampton for Romeo Lavia.

The expectation remains that Caicedo will ultimately end up at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea‘s pursuit further advanced after several rejected bids this summer.

But Liverpool are working to ensure that they are not left short in the centre of the park after growing frustrated in their attempts to sign Lavia.

Three separate bids, the latest of which was worth £46 million, have been turned down by the Saints as they aim to secure £50 million for the teenage midfielder.

And the situation appeared to have been further complicated by Chelsea‘s sudden involvement in the bidding.

It remains to be seen if the London club will push on in attempts to sign Lavia given their long-standing desire to sign Caicedo and reports that they have triggered the release clause of Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams.

But the Reds are keen to, at the very least, be aware of the conditions to do any desirable deal with top-class midfielders seemingly in short supply this summer.