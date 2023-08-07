★ PREMIUM
PRESTON, ENGLAND - Monday, August 7, 2023: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and SV Darmstadt 98 at Deepdale. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Darmstadt – Follow the match with us here

Liverpool bring their pre-season to a close on English soil as they take on Darmstadt – we’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Deepdale Stadium is 7pm (UK).

Tonight’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Adrian, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Scanlon, Jones, Elliott, Clark, McConnell, Doak, Nunez

