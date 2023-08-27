It is another tough away trip for Liverpool as they face rapidly improving Newcastle in a bank holiday showdown. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at St James’ Park is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is John Brooks.

Today's blog is run by Adam Beattie

Teams

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento, Longstaff, Anderson, Barnes, Murphy, Wilson

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Elliott, Doak, Jota, Nunez

