Liverpool made an awful start but, after finding their feet, produced an excellent display to finish 3-1 victors over Bournemouth with 10 men.

Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth

Premier League (2), Anfield

August 19, 2023

Goals

Semenyo 3′

Diaz 27′ (assist – Jota)

Salah 36′

Jota 62′ (assist – Szoboszlai)

They had their warning, with a Bournemouth goal ruled out for offside in the first minute, but Liverpool then conceded in the third as Trent Alexander-Arnold was pressed and Antoine Semenyo finished.

Virgil van Dijk hit the crossbar soon after, but then at the other end, indecision and a sloppy touch from Alisson saw the goalkeeper forced into an early booking to recover.

There were clear issues with Liverpool’s system at the back as the vice-captain struggled positionally, but moving forward there were still positive signs.

As the applause spread around Anfield in tribute to the late Everton supporter Michael Jones, there came a stunning finish from Luis Diaz to equalise, flicking the ball up and firing home in the box.

Then an opportunity to make it 2-1, with Dominik Szoboszlai brought down with a soft challenge in the box, allowing Mo Salah to net the penalty after an initial save.

HT: Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth

Liverpool kept up the momentum after the break as their high-intensity approach saw Bournemouth wilt, but a shocking decision from the referee threatened to open the game up.

Alexis Mac Allister was late in his challenge, and did collide with Ryan Christie, but the call to show a straight red card baffled those inside Anfield, with Paul Tierney not overruling referee Thomas Bramall from the VAR booth.

It mattered little for the Reds, thankfully, with the outstanding Szoboszlai driving forward and firing an effort on goal that was palmed out by Neto and converted by Diogo Jota for 3-1.

On came Wataru Endo, then, for his Liverpool debut – just over 24 hours after his £16 million move was confirmed.

His simplicity helped allow the Reds to maintain control despite going a man down, though issues for Alexander-Arnold and Diaz gave cause for concern late on.

Those will be kept on the back-burner for now, with the story of the afternoon being an emphatic first win of the campaign after an early setback.

TIA Man of the Match: Dominik Szoboszlai

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Gomez 75′), Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo (Endo 63′); Salah (Tsimikas 86′), Diaz (Nunez 86′), Jota (Elliott 76′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Matip, Bajcetic, Doak

Bournemouth: Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi (Traore 84′), Kerkez; Rothwell (Kelly 76′), Billing; Semenyo (Brooks 76′), Christie (Moore 63′), Anthony (Kluivert 63′); Solanke

Subs not used: Radu, Mepham, Hill, Kilkenny

Next match: Newcastle (A) – Premier League – Sunday, August 27, 4.30pm (BST)