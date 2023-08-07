Liverpool concluded their pre-season on a winning note, putting three beyond Darmstadt as Luis Diaz dazzled and Mohamed Salah found the net and assisted, again.

Liverpool 3-1 Darmstadt

Pre-season Friendly (5), Deepdale

August 7, 2023

Goals

Salah 5′ (assist: Van Dijk)

Jota 8′ (assist: Salah)

Honsak 10′

Diaz 59′ (assist: Szoboszlai)

The news of Curtis Jones starting on the bench with a knock came only hours after another bid for Romeo Lavia was rejected, meaning Alexis Mac Allister started as the No. 6.

Nevertheless, the Reds picked up from where they left off when it came to finding the back of the net, with Salah needing only five minutes to do so.

The Egyptian was alert to the drop of the ball after Virgil van Dijk‘s attempt to steer Dominik Szoboszlai‘s corner goal-bound, the No. 11 won’t get as many simple finishes as that.

And in keeping in the theme of his summer, Salah notched his seventh assist after brilliantly pressing Darmstadt on the edge of their area, teeing up Diogo Jota for a tidy strike for 2-0.

Liverpool XI (first 60 mins): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Salah, Jota, Diaz

But while the Reds may look potent in attack, the same concerns remained at the back as a simple ball over the top left Mathias Honsak one-on-one with Alisson, which was duly punished.

It was their first goal in six pre-season matches.

This all came in the space of 10 entertaining first-half minutes. Both sides carved out further chances in the first 45, the Reds with greater frequency, but without any reward.

A word must be reserved for Mac Allister, who looked impressive in all facets of the game, creating time and space for himself and making it look easy in the process. A big season ahead for the No. 10.

Half time: Liverpool 2-1 Darmstadt

Jurgen Klopp made no changes immediately after the interval for the first time this summer, pushing his side closer to the demands that will be required in six days’ time at Chelsea.

The manager will not have been too pleased with the immediate start to the second half, with the German side exposing the possible routes to goal against Liverpool, but he will have loved Diaz‘s magical finish from Szoboszlai’s corner for 3-1.

On the hour changes were inbound, the crowd immediately buoyed by the introduction of Darwin Nunez and company, and Ben Doak did his chances of being a regular fixture in the first team no harm.

Liverpool XI (last 30 mins): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Quansah 74′), Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas; Mac Allister (Jones 74′), Elliott, Gakpo (McConnell 74′); Doak, Nunez, Diaz (Scanlon 74′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Adrian, Clark

That wraps up pre-season as the Reds sign off with a victory, now all eyes turn to the trip to Chelsea and, hopefully, at least one new signing!

Next Match: Chelsea (A) – Sunday, August 13, 4.30pm (BST)