Liverpool have signed two players so far this summer but seven first-team players have departed, leaving Jurgen Klopp with a much smaller squad.

The new campaign is upon us, and Liverpool’s summer transformation has not been without twists and turns.

Offers for Fabinho and Jordan Henderson proved too hard to turn down and it has left the Reds scouring for further midfield reinforcements with less than a month left in the transfer window.

With further signings yet to be confirmed, Liverpool currently have the smallest squad in the Premier League, according to Transfermarkt.

They list 22 players for the Reds’ first team, 14 less than Man United who have the most players in their squad with 36.

In comparison to Liverpool’s senior list on their official website, only 20-year-old Marcelo Pitaluga is omitted by Transfermarkt – and thus, this also means the likes of Ben Doak, Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton are not included.

This will be the same for other youngsters at Premier League clubs and the numbers go to show the work still required from Liverpool before the window closes on September 1.

West Ham (23), Sheffield United (24) and Fulham (25) have a marginally bigger squad than Liverpool, while Man City, with 26, are not far behind.

You can look at Liverpool’s squad profile in a number of ways, the positive is that they have not looked to hold onto players who will not be part of the next evolution, but on the flip side, they have gaps they need to fill – and quick!

The hope is Romeo Lavia will soon be added, followed by at least another midfielder and, hopefully, a defender, to boost the senior squad numbers, further supported by the club’s promising youngsters.

Klopp has already admitted it is “no secret” the club are looking to make further signings but at this stage remains a waiting game to see when they pull the trigger.

Moreover, if we look at the average age of the current Premier League squads, Liverpool’s 26.3 years is the seventh oldest in the division – Chelsea, our opening day opponents, have the youngest with 23.3 years.

Liverpool’s current 22-man squad, according to Transfermarkt

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Thiago, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota

Not listed: Pitaluga, Bradley, Morton, Doak