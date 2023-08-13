★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 13, 2023: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk (R) and goalkeeper Alisson Becker look dejected as Chelsea score a second goal, before it was disallowed following a VAR review, during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans “take the point” but 2 “obvious problems” need addressing

Liverpool had to settle for a point after a 1-1 draw at Chelsea, a result that fans could accept but it is clear what needs to happen next in the transfer window.

Forget transfer talk and the boardroom battles, football is back and Liverpool got the season underway at Stamford Bridge.

Luis Diaz was the first Red on the scoresheet, opening our account with a sumptuous team move, with Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah combining to devastating effect.

The Reds’ domination, though, could not stop Chelsea’s Axel Disasi pegging a goal back and momentum then swung the way of the hosts.

And you could see why both need a defensive midfielder!

A seemingly clear-as-day penalty was denied for the Reds, who struggled to find their footing in the second half and with no further breakthroughs, it finished all square.

 

If it wasn’t clear already that Liverpool need a defensive midfielder…

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 13, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A British record bid shows Liverpool know what is needed and it is no secret, but a temporary solution cannot be allowed to last much longer…

“We need some steel in that midfield. Apparent for all to see. An enjoyable game though. A point away to Chelsea is not the worse day.” – MrDiini in TIA comments.

 

Salah wasn’t happy, but what about Reds?

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 13, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is substituted during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Salah played an instrumental role in Liverpool’s goal and had chances to get one of his own, but his response to his withdrawal after 77 minutes caused quite the reaction. There were mixed views…

 

No opening day victory, but there was plenty of perspective from Reds…

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 13, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A point away from home on the first day, not ideal but not the end of the world either…

“Draw against Chelsea in the opener. Not an amazing game, but an acceptable result. However, if we do not sign a high quality defensive midfielder we will struggle getting top 4 this year.” – William Dalio in TIA comments.

 

Another season, another ever-changing threshold from referees…

From seemingly obvious handballs and inconsistent thresholds, welcome back to the Premier League. Oh, how we’ve missed you…

