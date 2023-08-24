Liverpool have insisted that Mohamed Salah is not for sale amid fresh reports of interest from Al Ittihad.

The Saudi Pro League club are said to be preparing a mammoth offer for the Egyptian forward, including a contract that would see his earnings outstrip those of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

However, This Is Anfield understands Liverpool have not received any approach and would resist attempts to snare their star man in the final days of the window.

Salah only signed an extension to his contract last summer and those terms, which make him the highest paid player in Liverpool’s history, run until 2025.

The player’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, also moved to shut down links with Saudi Arabian clubs earlier this month.

He wrote: “If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC.”

Rather than outgoings, Liverpool’s focus remains on potentially bolstering their squad before the transfer window shuts.

On the possibility of further signings following Wataru Endo through the door, Jurgen Klopp last week said: “The window is open. And until then pretty much anything can happen.

“On outgoings, from my side, nothing will happen but I learned in this window a lot of things. Incoming, there is still time, so let’s have a look and that’s what we will do.”

Salah netted his first goal of the season in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth, having produced a sublime assist for Luis Diaz in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

He set up seven in five appearances during Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies, along with two goals of his own.