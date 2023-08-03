Max Woltman has confirmed he is leaving Liverpool after 15 years at the club, with Oxford United his destination.

The 19-year old will leave Liverpool having made two first-team appearances.

The striker has joined Oxford United for an undisclosed fee after impressing on trial at the club this summer.

With Liverpool stacked in attack, it was always going to be difficult for Woltman to break into Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, and he has now accepted his fate.

In an emotional Instagram message, Woltman said: “As a lifelong fan, playing in red since I was five, I never imagined to see so many dreams come true.

“Going through the academy, making my debut at San Siro and making my full debut at Anfield are moments I will carry with me forever.

“However, today it’s time for a new chapter and time to say goodbye.

“I want to say a massive thanks to all the players, staff and the fans for all the memories over the last 15 years as a red.

“It has been an honour to wear this badge.”

Woltman was referring to his Liverpool debut, in which he came on for the closing moments of the Reds’ 2-1 win over AC Milan in 2021.

He played a full half up front against Shrewsbury the next year, before heading out on loan to Doncaster last summer.

Woltman has found a new home in Oxford now and reacted to the transfer, saying it was “a relief” to sign.

He joins fellow former-Liverpool player Cameron Brannagan at Oxford, who signed for the club from Liverpool in 2018.

Woltman was a childhood teammate of Tyler Morton who returned to Liverpool this summer after a year at Blackburn Rovers.